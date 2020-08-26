Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Up 9%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 438,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 232,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FENC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.