Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.99

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 64483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

FERGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

