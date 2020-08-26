FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $16.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

FireEye stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,841. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

