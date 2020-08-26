First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.