First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

JCI stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,631. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.