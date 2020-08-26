First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.24. 1,538,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,980. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

