First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises approximately 1.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of First Business Financial Services worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. First Business Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.05.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. acquired 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,535 shares of company stock worth $114,755. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.