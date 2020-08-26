First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.12.

FIS traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $147.89. 3,264,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

