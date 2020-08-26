First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. The company had a trading volume of 386,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

