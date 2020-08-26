First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

VOX traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,393. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

