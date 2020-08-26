First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $616,000 Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 847,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 303,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

