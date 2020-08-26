First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Shares of EA traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $143.63. 1,579,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

