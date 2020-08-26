First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 563,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 685,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after purchasing an additional 235,279 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,533.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock worth $7,630,157. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. 691,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

