First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $256,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 280,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 39,252,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,746,016. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

