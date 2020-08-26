First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $271,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,501,000 after buying an additional 1,123,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,680,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 448,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,924. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.