First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,827,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

