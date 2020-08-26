First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $42,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $330,666,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 2,901,592 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.