First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 674,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

