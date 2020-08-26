First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $175,634,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 1,514,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,644. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -206.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

