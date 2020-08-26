First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,430 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after buying an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,202 shares of company stock worth $15,840,436. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

