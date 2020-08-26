First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 41,304 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, hitting $225.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $226.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

