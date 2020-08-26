First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,489 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Kroger stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 4,707,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

