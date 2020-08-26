First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3,507.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 663,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,700 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. 458,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,970. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.