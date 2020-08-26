First Quantum Minerals Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

