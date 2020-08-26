First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,166,000 after purchasing an additional 955,714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,332,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,286. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.