First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.65% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

