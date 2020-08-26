Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 94.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.9% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in 3M were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.90. 2,490,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

