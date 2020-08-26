Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.57. 877,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,684,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,356.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5,192.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

