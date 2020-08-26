Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $24.04. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.67% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.