Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.41. 1,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) by 394.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.01% of Franklin FTSE Russia ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

