FunFair (FUN) Market Cap Reaches $31.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $31.11 million and $500,023.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, ZB.COM, IDEX, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, C2CX, Radar Relay, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

