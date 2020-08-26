Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 106,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 280,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

