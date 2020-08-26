FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of FVCB remained flat at $$10.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,155. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

