GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Trading Up 5.7%

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 1,407,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 954,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.90 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,512,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

