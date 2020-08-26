GAPS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,542.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00003594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $4.13 million and $182,542.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,540.54 or 1.00369717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002697 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00170337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

