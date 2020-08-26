Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Up 6.9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.90. 574,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 819,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.