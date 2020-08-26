Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Down 6.8%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.27. 645,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,504,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

