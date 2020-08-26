Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.35 ($5.11) and last traded at €4.35 ($5.12). Approximately 273,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.45 ($5.23).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.11.

About Genfit (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

