Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 5.3%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 22,461,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,180,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

In other news, Director Michael G. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,329,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,300. Insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

