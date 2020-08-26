Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 5.3%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 22,461,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,180,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
