Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 6.3%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 1,411,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,450,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNPX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Genprex Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genprex by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

