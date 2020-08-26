GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $660,785.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoDB has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.49 or 0.05598766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031674 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049242 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,437,000 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

