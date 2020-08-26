Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

GGB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,450. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.27. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 144,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 325,739 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

