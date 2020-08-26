GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $312,880.40 and $13,802.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,401.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.24 or 0.03396297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.72 or 0.02418196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00509923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00786003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00680068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00057171 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014526 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.