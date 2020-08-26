Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 142 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 392,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.31. 1,012,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

