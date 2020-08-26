Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 425 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 672,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86,015 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.63. 7,230,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,858. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.