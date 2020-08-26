Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires 781 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,817.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

