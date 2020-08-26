Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.