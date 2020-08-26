Godsey & Gibb Associates Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. 5,490,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,547,570. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of -209.34, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

