Godsey & Gibb Associates Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in BCE were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

