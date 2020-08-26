Godsey & Gibb Associates Sells 1,202 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. 1,431,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,617. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.